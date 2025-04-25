Ricke, D.O. Cardiac adverse events post-vaccination, Brain & Heart, 5747 (2025) https://doi.org/10.36922/bh.5747

While examining multiple cardiac adverse events after vaccination, the vaccines with the highest number of adverse events highly overlapped those I had just observed for epilepsy adverse events.

Ricke, D.O. Epilepsy adverse events post vaccination, Explor Neurosci. 2024;3:508–519 DOI: https://doi.org/10.37349/en.2024.00062

The data is simply calculated by taking the number of of reported adverse events to VAERS for each vaccine being examined and dividing it by the total of all adverse events for that vaccine. This can be repeated for infants age 0 and again for infants age 0. This fraction represents the percentage of the total number of adverse events that this adverse event represents. A standard metric is to multiple this for a rate per 100,000. The following data represents the rate of reporting bradycardia (slow heart rate) if there were 100,000 of all reports for each vaccine. This enables simple comparisons between vaccines with very high values (normalized frequencies) representing safety signals.

Figure 3. Bradycardia AEs normalized frequencies for infants aged 0 and 1 from VAERS.

The data indicates that bradycardia is primarily occurring for infants age 0 with far fewer reports for infants age 1.

A primary principal for drug efficacy is the dose response curve. The dosage of treatments are selected to optimize efficacy for the target population.

Hypothesis: the dosage level for specific vaccines and specific combined vaccines may be too high for some infants based on age/body weight.

Hypothesis: The dose levels for infants with bradycardia and cardiac arrest AEFIs may be too high for their body weight/age resulting in over stimulated immune responses; candidate causative components include live attenuated viruses, aluminum adjuvants, possible manufacturing contaminants, and several specific concomitant vaccine combinations.

