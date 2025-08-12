Darrell’s Biological Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvia von lindemann's avatar
Silvia von lindemann
Aug 13

Stay healthy strengthen your immune system excercise you don't need any of the vaccines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
Aug 12

The fundamental problem is vaccine content is uncontrolled. So past adverse event info is no indicator of future risk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D.
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture