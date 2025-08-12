Last week, in a comment, “J K” asked the question: What are the “good” vaccines?

As a first pass, I selected a set of candidate serious adverse events and checked them all against the VAERS database. These are the first pass results.

Candidate adverse events selected (note VAERS terms spellings):

Abortion spontaneous

Anaphylactic reaction

Apparent life threatening event

Autopsy

Bell's palsy

Cardiac arrest

Cardiac death

Cardiac disorder

Cardiac failure

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Coma

Complex regional pain syndrome

Convulsion

Death

Death neonatal

Foetal death

Generalised tonic-clonic seizure

Grand mal convulsion

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Hospitalisation

Intra-uterine death

Multiple sclerosis

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Myocarditis

Nervous system disorder

Pericarditis

Seizure

Sudden cardiac death

Sudden death

Sudden infant death syndrome

Systemic lupus erythematosus

There are likely lots of other serious adverse events that could be added to this list.

For normalized frequency calculations, I tallied up any of the above adverse events and also all adverse events in VAERS by vaccines - the ratio of these values multiplied by 100,000 is the normalized frequency that I am examining. A normalized frequency value of 1,000 indicates that for every 100 reports to VAERS, one of them were any of the above adverse events. Likewise, a value of 500 or less indicates that less than 1 in 200 VAERS reports (0.5%) were any of the above serious adverse events.

VAERS data analyzed from 1990 to Aug. 1, 2025.

For infants age 0 (see my Infant vaccines safety series of posts), these are the results:

TDAP (ADACEL) - 0 of 106 VAERS reports - observed normalized frequency: 0

INFLUENZA (SEASONAL) (FLUVIRIN) - 0 of 142 VAERS reports - freq: 0

DTAP + IPV (KINRIX) - 2 f 974 VAERS reports - freq: 205 per 100,000 VAERS reports

DTAP + IPV (QUADRACEL) - 1 of 135 VAERS reports - freq: 741

Vaccines with less than 100 VAERS reports were excluded. So, kind of a short list (4 vaccines) for infants age 0, very disappointing considering that most of the serious adverse events were not targeted towards this age group.

For the general population as a whole:

Empty list

Again, a very disappointing list.

Note that these results are only for the initial list of serious adverse events listed above.

