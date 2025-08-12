Last week, in a comment, “J K” asked the question: What are the “good” vaccines?
As a first pass, I selected a set of candidate serious adverse events and checked them all against the VAERS database. These are the first pass results.
Candidate adverse events selected (note VAERS terms spellings):
Abortion spontaneous
Anaphylactic reaction
Apparent life threatening event
Autopsy
Bell's palsy
Cardiac arrest
Cardiac death
Cardiac disorder
Cardiac failure
Chronic fatigue syndrome
Coma
Complex regional pain syndrome
Convulsion
Death
Death neonatal
Foetal death
Generalised tonic-clonic seizure
Grand mal convulsion
Guillain-Barre syndrome
Hospitalisation
Intra-uterine death
Multiple sclerosis
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
Myocarditis
Nervous system disorder
Pericarditis
Seizure
Sudden cardiac death
Sudden death
Sudden infant death syndrome
Systemic lupus erythematosus
There are likely lots of other serious adverse events that could be added to this list.
For normalized frequency calculations, I tallied up any of the above adverse events and also all adverse events in VAERS by vaccines - the ratio of these values multiplied by 100,000 is the normalized frequency that I am examining. A normalized frequency value of 1,000 indicates that for every 100 reports to VAERS, one of them were any of the above adverse events. Likewise, a value of 500 or less indicates that less than 1 in 200 VAERS reports (0.5%) were any of the above serious adverse events.
VAERS data analyzed from 1990 to Aug. 1, 2025.
For infants age 0 (see my Infant vaccines safety series of posts), these are the results:
TDAP (ADACEL) - 0 of 106 VAERS reports - observed normalized frequency: 0
INFLUENZA (SEASONAL) (FLUVIRIN) - 0 of 142 VAERS reports - freq: 0
DTAP + IPV (KINRIX) - 2 f 974 VAERS reports - freq: 205 per 100,000 VAERS reports
DTAP + IPV (QUADRACEL) - 1 of 135 VAERS reports - freq: 741
Vaccines with less than 100 VAERS reports were excluded. So, kind of a short list (4 vaccines) for infants age 0, very disappointing considering that most of the serious adverse events were not targeted towards this age group.
For the general population as a whole:
Empty list
Again, a very disappointing list.
Note that these results are only for the initial list of serious adverse events listed above.
Stay healthy strengthen your immune system excercise you don't need any of the vaccines.
The fundamental problem is vaccine content is uncontrolled. So past adverse event info is no indicator of future risk.