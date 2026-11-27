Currently accepted medical consensus: There is no association between sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and vaccines.

Currently accepted medical consensus: Multiple vaccines can be concurrently administered without increased risks for infants and children. Note that most of these concurrently administered combinations have never been validated in large clinical safety trials.

Recent preprint: Ricke, D. O. Retrospective Analysis of the VAERS Database for Novel Infant Safety Signals. Preprints 2026, 2026112204. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202611.2204.v2 URL

There preprint identified an unknown component, named theta, that is hypothesized to be causative for SIDS. Dr. Geoff Pain proposes that the most likely candidate for theta are endotoxins; I concur that this is a promising candidate for validation.

Examining the day of onset of SIDS after vaccination, the highest number of reports are on day 1 (24 to 48 hours) post vaccination:

In the graph, the SIDS adverse events in the VAERS database are being reported immediately in less than 8 days post vaccination for the majority of the cases - 80% (2,572 in 8 days verus 3,221 in 30 days).

Other adverse events are sometimes also reported along with the SIDS report; the top reported adverse events are:

Apnoea 172 (a temporary pause in breathing)

Death 154

Cardiac arrest 122

Autopsy 108

Pyrexia 100 (fever)

Petechiae 91 (tiny, flat red, purple, or brown spots—caused by bleeding from broken capillaries under the skin or mucous membranes)

Unevaluable event 85

Pulmonary oedema 84 (an abnormal buildup of fluid in the air sacs [alveoli] and surrounding tissue of the lungs, which makes breathing difficult and can be life-threatening)

Lung disorder 77

Cyanosis 63 (bluish, purplish, or grayish discoloration of the skin and mucous membranes caused by low blood oxygen levels)

Agitation 59

Haemorrhage 58 (bleeding)

Stupor 49

Resuscitation 44

Coma 42

Respiratory arrest 35

Cardio-respiratory arrest 30

Unresponsive to stimuli 30

These symptoms may point to possible etiology pathway(s) involving the aut.onomic nervous system (medulla oblongata: heart rate and also pons: breathing).

Note that other possible adverse events including hyperpyrexia, febrile convulsions, syncopy (loss of consciousness), activation of latent viruses, etc. were not included and provides some negative support for alternative hypotheses.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended vaccines for infants URL; these include:

Rotavirus (RV1 & RV5)

Hepatitis B (HEP)

Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis (DTaP)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Pneumococcal conjugate (PNC)

Inactivated poliovirus (IPV)

For the United States, most infants are routine vaccinated along the lines of the recommended schedule for these vaccines (with some variations). Hence, the number of infants receiving each of these vaccines at the recommended times are roughly the same; this implies that the number of background SIDS events for each vaccine are approximately equivalent.

VAERS retrospective results for SIDS adverse events for young infants

For infants aged 1 month:

Rotavirus RV1 (Rotarix) 0 SIDS cases for 269 VAERS reports (0%)

Rotavirus RV5 (RotaTeq) 0 SIDS cases for 254 VAERS reports (0%)

DTP+HIBV+OPV 9 SIDS cases for 144 VAERS reports (6.3% of reports), compared to 523 rotavirus reports: χ² = 26.4, p=0.000000

HEP 35 SIDS cases for 610 VAERS reports (5.7%), χ² = 26.6, p=0.000000

For infants aged 2 months: see preprint for 20 safety signals, p=0.000000 each

For infants aged 3 months (note: less data at this timepoint):

Rotavirus RV1 0 SIDS, P=256 (0%)

Rotavirus RV5 1 SIDS, P=326 (0%)

DTAP+HEP+HIBV+IPV+PNC, 5 SIDS, P=30 (16.7%), χ² = 66.0, p=0.000000

DTAPHEPBIP+HIBV+PNC, 8 SIDS, P=90 (8.9%), χ² = 39.6, p=0.000000

For infants aged 4 months:

RV1, 0 SIDS, P=357 (0%)

RV5, 0 SIDS, P=875 (0%)

DTAP+HBHEPB+IPV+PNC, 11 SIDS, P=332 (3.3%), χ² = 34.7, p=0.000000

DTAP+HEP+HIBV+IPV, 5 SIDS, P=94 (5.3%), χ² = 50.4, p=0.000000

DTAP+HEP+HIBV+IPV+PNC, 14 SIDS, P=405 (3.5%), χ² = 36.9, p=0.000000

DTAP+HIBV+IPV+PNC, 17 SIDS, P=715 (2.4%), χ² = 25.4, p=0.000000

DTAPHEPBIP+HIBV+PNC, 15 SIDS, P=446 (3.4%), χ² = 36.1, p=0.000000

DTP+HIBV+OPV, 45 SIDS, P=995 (4.5%), χ² = 51.2, p=0.000000

DTP+OPV, 5 SIDS, P=149 (3.4%), χ² = 31.8, p=0.000000

DTPHIB+HEP+OPV, 8 SIDS, P=149 (5.4%), χ² = 54.4, p=0.000000

DTPHIB+OPV, 19 SIDS, P=389 (4.9%), χ² = 53.3, p=0.000000

Note that the above concurrently administered vaccines were all highly statistically significant for infants 2 months of age. Multiple statistical testing is an issue to consider, but these are repeat identifications for the same concurrently administered vaccine mixtures. In other words, this is not chance. These are not background adverse events. These are valid candidate safety signals. The proposed theta does exist and it can be reduced or eliminated from vaccines.

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Subscriptions to this Substack are free. VAERS analysis reports have been posted as open data, see above preprint for details.