Currently accepted medical consensus: there is no association betweens sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and vaccines.

Updated preprint released: Ricke, D. O. Retrospective Analysis of the VAERS Database for Novel Infant Safety Signals. Preprints 2026, 2026112204. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202611.2204.v2 URL

SIDS adverse events are rare events. For any manufacturing lots, only population background SIDS adverse events are expected. A small number of SIDS adverse events can occur by random chance (lighting striking twice or possibly thrice for larger sized lots). Hence, manufacturing lots with 4 or more SIDS adverse events is pushing the random chance option too far.

Added to results section: The number of vaccines for any vaccine manufacturing lot can vary widely; large lots might have two or more SIDS AEs by random chance alone with more for very large lots. Manufacturing lots with three or more SIDS AEs are included in Supplemental Table S1 (DTAP: 6 lots, DTAPHEPBIP: 1, DTAPIPV: 1, DTP: 19, DTPHIB: 8, HBHEPB: 2, HEP: 4, HIBV: 4, IPV: 9, OPV: 4, PNC: 3, PNC13: 1, and RV1: 1); lots with four or more SIDS AEs are shown in Table 5. For standalone administered vaccines from Table 4, the following SIDS AEs were identified: 6VAX-F: 2/61 (3.3%), DTAP: 4/888 (0.4%), DTP: 13/943 (1.4%), DTPHIB: 2/395 (0.5%), HEP: 60/1665 (3.6%), HIBV: 6/1608 (0.4%), IPV: 5/477 (1.0%), PNC: 10/1020 (1.0%), PNC13: 4/871 (0.5%), RV1: 1/1778 (0.1%), and RV5: 2/3902 (0.1%). Vaccines with multiple lots with four or more SIDS AEs were compared against all lots for that vaccine with chi-square tests (Table 5): 30 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=515 for 6 DTP lots compared to 339 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=12,613 for 1,923 DTP lots has χ² = 16.4 with p=0.000943, 59 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=736 for 12 HIBV lots compared to 587 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=29,943 for 8,365 HIBV lots has χ² = 116.0 with p=0.000000, and 5 IPV lots had 21 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=162 compared to 286 SIDS AEs (P age=0 )=11,783 for 2,785 IPV lots has . χ² = 61.2 with p=0.000000 (Table 5).

Table 5. Manufacturing lots with higher SIDS adverse events.

Hypothesis H1: Sudden infant death syndrome can be triggered when a tolerance threshold, S, is exceeded by the concentration of unknown compound(s), herein named theta ( ), for a standalone administered vaccine or for n concurrently administered vaccines for different vaccines may or may not be the same compound(s). The tolerance threshold, S, is also anticipated to vary across different infants due to differences in genetics and other unknown factors.

Hypothesis H2: Manufacturing lots with four or more SIDS AEs (Table 5) are hypothesized to have higher concentrations of theta. Many of the manufacturing lots with three SIDS AEs are hypothesized to have higher concentrations of theta (Supplemental Table S1), but some may represent background SIDS events for larger lot sizes.

Table 5 identifies candidate manufacturing lots with hypothesized higher concentrations of theta. DTP, HIBV, and IPV had multiple manufacturing lots with four or more SIDS AE; these higher lots have significantly different composite profiles when compared to all lots for that vaccine (Table 5).

Identified manufacturing lots (Tables 5 and S1) can be examined with techniques like mass spectrometry to identify . Reduction or elimination of theta in vaccines is hypothesized to reduce SIDS AEs to background level.

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