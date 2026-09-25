Darrell O. Ricke. Signature patterns of vaccine adverse events. Innovative Medicines & Omics 026120012. https://doi.org/10.36922/IMO026120012

This is a retrospective study of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database. These results should be considered as candidates (generated hypotheses).

Figure 2. Candidate adverse event pattern signatures associated with (A) hemorrhage (female) AEP, (B) gynecologic (including hemorrhage pattern) AEP, and (C) myopericarditis (male-biased) AEP.

Figure 3. Candidate vaccine adverse event pattern signatures associated with HPV Cervarix or HPV Gardasil vaccines in females (A) HPV vaccine AEP, (B) neuropathy AEP, and (C) fetus AEP. The normalized frequency for cognitive disorder for HIB (Tetracoq) of 53,333 per 100,000 (based on 8 AEs of 15 VAERS reports) was not shown due to a high value.

In the following Figure 4, each age group can be considered an independent population sample; note the consistencies observed for multiple adverse events across two or more age groups; fewer pregnancies are expected for the younger age group age 10 to 19.

Figure 4. Adverse events normalized frequencies by age group for (A) abortion induced, (B) caesarean section, and (C) fetal disorder.

This study identified six candidate AEP signatures: AEP hemorrhage , AEP gynecologic , AEP myopericarditis , AEP HPV , AEP neuropathy , and AEP fetus signatures. Future studies could identify the causative agents correlated to these patterns to reduce or replace these causative agents within vaccines, thereby reducing associated AEs and SAEs.

Live, attenuated virus vaccines have safety signals for AEP hemorrhage (1 vaccine), AEP myopericarditis (4 vaccines), AEP neuropathy (2 vaccines), and AEP fetus (2 vaccines).

See the article for details, discussion, etc.

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