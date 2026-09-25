Darrell’s Biological Insights

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
1d

Cervarix jabs have changed over the years

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/cervarix-hpv-jab-deaths-and-injuries

The HPV proteins in Gardasil jabs contain large amounts of Endotoxin.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/gardasil-deaths-and-injuries-caused

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
1d

Like Dolly Parton who pushed the Covid vaccines which later killed her - these links explain what is happening better than me: https://newstarget.com/2026-09-23-final-chapter-for-humanity-now-in-play.html?utm_source=NewsTarget.com&utm_medium=Email-Newsletter-2026-09-24&utm_campaign=Article-NewsTarget.com&utm_content=NT-E-Hero-Button

AND

Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, I presuppose

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?

If the above PDF link is blocked you can get the link at Simply Confess which is free, it and some other interesting posts, worthy of looking at.

https and .com for where the stars are

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