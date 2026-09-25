Just published: Darrell O. Ricke. Signature patterns of vaccine adverse events. Innovative Medicines & Omics 026120012. https://doi.org/10.36922/IMO026120012

A previous study of why some females experienced unusual menstrual adverse events after COVID-19 mRNA immunizations (both Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 and COVID-19 mRNA-1273 Spikevax) raised the question of “Do other aderse events exhibit similar safety signals?”. The hypothesis was to compare frequently occuring adverse events associated specific lots with higher number of menstrual adverse events to lots with lower number of these adverse events. Similar comparisons were made between human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines: HPV Cervarix (bivalent, HPV Gardasil, and HPV Gardasil 9.

Previous study on menstrual adverse events: Darrell O. Ricke. Menstrual adverse events post-COVID-19 and human papillomavirus immunization. Microbes & Immunity 025310067. https://doi.org/10.36922/MI025310067

Model of vaccine adverse events:

Adverse events (Vaccine V, adverse event X) = sum for vaccine components + sum for excipients (added ingredients) + sum for possible manufacturing contaminants (if there were any) + background adverse events (B times number of days studied)

If is well established that reporting of adverse events decreases as the number of days past vaccination increases; this is known as reporting bias.

For most vaccines, the observed adverse events (formula above) reflect random population measurements of only background adverse events as vaccine components, excipients, and non-existant manufacturing contaminants are not contributing to the reported adverse events. Safety signals can be detected when higher numbers of adverse events are reported.

For calculations, normalized adverse event frequencies are used - this is the ratio of adverse events for X divided by the number of all individuals reporting any adverse events for vaccine V multiplied by 100,000. This represents for every 100,000 adverse events reported for vaccine V, how many would be expected to be this adverse event. Note that this is a frequency of reporting adverse events, not a population adverse event frequency.

Figure 1. Common top adverse events for COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines comparing selected lots with higher menstrual AEs normalized frequencies to lots with lower normalized frequencies [17] for (A) common females adverse events, (B) common males adverse events, and (C) common adverse events for both genders.

From Figure 1, multipe adverse events have shared higher frequencies for the manufacturing lots with higher menstrual adverse events and likewise lower frequencies for paired lots with lower frequencies of menstrual adverse events.

For myocarditis, increased risks for younger males post COVID-19 mRNA PfizerBioNTech BNT162b2 and COVID-19 mRNA-1273 Spikevax has been published; the risks for females and older males is not really appreciated by the broader medical and scientific communities.

Figure 5. Myocarditis adverse events normalized frequencies by age group for (A) males and (B) females.

In Figure 5, myocarditis adverse event patterns are observed for both original COVID-19 mRNA vaccines with reduced frequencies for newer bivalent versions of the matched COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. If the Spike protein is nearly identical and the LNPs are the same, what has changed to reduce the myocarditis adverse events?

Additional candidate aderse events were identified by compare the HPV vaccines, examples are illustrated in Table 1.

From these observations, six candidate patterns for adverse events were identified; these are presented in the following post.

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