Rotavirus vaccines and possible Vagus nerve involvement in adverse events
Ricke DO. Potential vagus nerve-related adverse events in rotavirus vaccination. Microbes & Immunity. doi: 10.36922/MI025120023
This is a new publication on possible vagus nerve-related adverse events from a retrospective study of candidate vagus nerve-releated adverse in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database.
The vagus nerve (tenth cranial nerve, cranial nerve X, or CN X) interfaces with the parasympathetic control of the heart, lungs, and digestive tract. The afferent and efferent vagus nerve functions as the primary communication pathway between the brain and the digestive system [1]. Vagus nerve adverse events (AEs) can be vague and non-specific and can involve swallowing, appetite, heart rate, respiration, gastric secretion, intestinal motility, coughing, nausea, vomiting (emesis), vasovagal syncope (loss of consciousness), etc.
Candidate adverse events investigated: Convulsion & Seizure, Cough, Decreased appetite, Dysponoea, Eating disorder, Gastrointestinal disorder, Gastrointestinal hypermotility, Gastrointestinal hypomotility, Gastrooesophageal reflux disease, Hypophagia, Loss of consciousness & Syncope, Nausea, Respiratory arrest, Respiratory distress, and Tachycardia
Relevance of rotavirus and vaccine: Rotavirus is a non-enveloped, double-stranded RNA Reoviridae family virus that is highly contagious affecting infants, young children, and adults. An estimated 2.7 million rotavirus infectious were estimated to occur annually in the United States prior to rotavirus vaccinations [4]. The CDC recommends rotavirus immunization for infants with either Rotarix at ages 2 and 4 months or RotaTeq at ages 2, 4, and 6 months [5]. Rotavirus infections can cause gastroenteritis, characterized by severe diarrhea and vomiting. Nausea and vomiting are triggered via vagal afferent nerves [8]. The rotavirus viral enterotoxin, NSP4 induction of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine, 5-HT) from enteroendocrine cells inducing increasing intestinal motility and associated diarrhea [9]. Serotonin binds to the 5-HT3 receptor present on the soma of vagal afferent neurons [10]. The vagus nervous system can be associated with some gastrointestinal infections.
Figure 3. Candidate vagus nerve related rotavirus adverse events frequency for infants age 0 and 1. VAERS reports for rotavirus Rotarix N=2,888 age 0, Rotarix N=58 age 1, RotaTeq N=5,230, and RotaTeq N=188 age 1.
Both rotavirus vaccines, Rotarix and RotaTeq, are attenuated live virus vaccines; for both of these rotavirus vaccines, the normalized frequencies of multiple AEs are higher for infants age 0 than age 1 (Figure 3). The majority of rotavirus vaccine immunized infants are not experiencing these AEs (otherwise the observed normalized frequencies would have been much higher). For the Rotarix vaccine, 14 of 15 (93%) have higher normalized frequencies for infants aged 0 than aged 1 (Figure 3); for the RotaTeq vaccine, 11 of 15 (73%) are higher than for infants aged 0 than aged 1 (Figure 3).
This suggests that for infants with many of these AEs, the minimum IU for the rotavirus vaccines may be too high; lack of adjusting the vaccine dosage based on infant body size/weight may account for the observed inverse age trend observed (Figure 3).
Similar patterns of vaccine AEs post-vaccination associated with infant age have been reported for epilepsy [17], bradycardia (slow heart rate) [18], cardiac arrest [18], and Kawasaki disease [19].
Selected References
17. Ricke DO. Epilepsy adverse events post vaccination. Explor
Neurosci. 2024;3(6):508-519. doi: 10.37349/en.2024.00062
18. Ricke DO. Cardiacadverse events post-vaccination. Brain &
Heart. 2025;3(2):5747.doi: 10.36922/bh.5747
19. Ricke DO. Vaccine-associated Kawasaki disease in children.
Microbes Immun. 2025. doi: 10.36922/MI025200044
