Darrell’s Biological Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

What would we see if we had 80-90% of all the data that could be collected caused by adverse drug, vaccines and mRNA events? The worst horror show you could ever imagine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D.
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
15h

One in 9 Australians who had their second Pfizer Covid19 jab suffered Gastrointestinal symptoms e.g. Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Nausea.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/diarrhoea-and-vomiting-brought-to

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D. and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture