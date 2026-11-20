Newly released preprint: Ricke, D. O. Retrospective Analysis of the VAERS Database for Novel Infant Safety Signals. Preprints 2026, 2026112204. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202611.2204.v1 URL link (doi link may take a day or two before registered)

Currently accepted medical consensus: There is no association between vaccines and sudden infant death syndrome. Observation of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) adverse events are considered temporal chance events.

Any vaccine associated adverse events occur in the context of background population adverse events. The number of background adverse events increases with each additional day considered after immunization. Reports to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database decrease with each additional day after vaccination, this is reffered to as reporting bias for adverse events. For immediate onset adverse events, fewer number of days can be considered to reduce the background adverse events. In this study, I included adverse events from 0 to 30 days post immunization and I also compare this to 0 to 3 days for immediate onset adverse events.

Important note: the following data represents reporting data to VAERS and not population frequency data for adverse events. The goal of this reasearch is to identify candidate safety signals so that they can be minimized and if possible causative agents reduced or eliminated from vaccines. In the principal of informed consent, real risks need to be disclosed to parents and individuals.

For SIDS, it is important to compare infants that are the same age in months. For age 2 months, for the rotavirus (Rotarix) vaccine, I observed 1 SIDS report in a total of 678 infants reporting any adverse event for Rotarix (1/678) or 0.1%; likewise, for rotavirus (RotaTeq) there was also 1 SIDS report in a total of 1,332 infants with any adverse event for RotaTeq (0.1%). I used the combination of both of these observations as the population background estimate for SIDS for 2 month old infants (2 SIDS per 2010 infants). For 2 month old infants, I find 20 candidate safety signals for SIDS - see following graph with details in Table 4 of the above preprint. Each of the p-values for these candidate safety signals had uncorrected p-values of 0.000000 (with one at 0.000001) which increased to 0.000050 after multiple testing correction (i.e., all highly statistically significant). Note that 18 of these safety signals (96% of SIDS adverse events) involve concurrently administering multiple vaccines to infants. The DTP vaccines has been replaced by DTaP. The HEP (hepatitis B vaccines) protect infants who are at high risk of hepatitis B infection (infected mother, close relatives, etc.).

In the United States, the meningococcal B (Bexsero) vaccine is not FDA approved for use in infants or children. It is approved for use in infants in some foreign countries. In the VAERS NonDomestic dataset, the following meningococcal B vaccine adverse events were observed for infants for 0 to 3 days post immunization: