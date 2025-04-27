Ricke, D.O. Cardiac adverse events post-vaccination, Brain & Heart, 5747 (2025) https://doi.org/10.36922/bh.5747

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium - the sac-like structure that surrounds the heart) are well known for young males after receiving COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. This cardiac adverse events retrospective study of VAERS provides additional insights for COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines for both males and females.

Data is normalized with number of reports for an adverse event divided by the total of all adverse events for that vaccine with the result scaled to rates per 100,000 VAERS reports (times 100,000). Note that asymptomatic individuals are not included in these reports. This calculation enables adverse event frequency comparisons across multiple vaccines. The data in VAERS represent population study samples.

Figure 7. Myocarditis and Pericarditis AEs normalized frequencies.

Note that the normalized frequency of 7,000 is roughly 1 in 14 VAERS reports. The two smallpox vaccines have higher normalized frequencies than COVID-19 vaccines. The normalized frequencies for both myocarditis and pericarditis are fairly close for each of these vaccines.

Figure 8. Myocarditis AEs in males by age group normalized frequencies from VAERS.

The data in Figure 8 approximates log (base 10) relationships between age groups and normalized frequencies across the COVID-19 and likely other vaccines shown.

Figure 9. Myocarditis AEs in females by age group normalized frequencies from VAERS.

Similar to Figure 8, a log (base 10) relationship between age groups in females can be observed in Figure 9. The slope and risk levels in females is lower than in males, but still represents myocarditis risks for females as well as males.

4.2. Myocarditis and pericarditis AEFIs

Multiple candidate safety signals were observed for myocarditis and pericarditis for the same set of vaccines (see Figure 7). The normalized frequencies are higher for males than females (see Figures 8 and 9). Gender differences in mast cell activations are known [33].

Hypothesis: Initial etiology of cardiac myocarditis and pericarditis AEFIs involve activation of cardiac mast cells followed by (1) cardiac capillary vasoconstrictions from contracted pericyte cells and (2) localized cardiac cell death from anoxia (releasing troponin, etc.)

For myocarditis and pericarditis adverse events, circulating Spike proteins from COVID-19 vaccines contribute to the activation of mast cells, contraction of cardiac capillary pericyte cells, and release of inflammatory molecules from endothelial inflammation [44-46]. The proposed model is that the frequencies of myocarditis and pericarditis AEFIs are directly correlated with activation levels of cardiac mast cells/elevated histamine levels inducing contracted cardiac capillary pericyte cells causing vasoconstrictions and localized cardiac myocyte cell death from anoxia; this is being observed for anthrax, COVID-19, smallpox, TD absorbed, tick-borne encephalitis, typhoid, and yellow fever vaccines (Figure 7).

See also: Fremont-Smith, Maurice et al. Models for COVID-19 Early Cardiac Pathology Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection. International Journal of Infectious Diseases, Volume 113, 331 - 335 Article link

Myocarditis and pericarditis for COVID-19 vaccines appear to be specific to the Spike protein itself.

