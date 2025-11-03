Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, females reported unusual menstrual adverse events post human papillomavirus immunization; unusual menstrual adverse events were also widely reported associated with the release of new COVID-19 vaccines. This is an overview (retrospective analysis) of all menstrual adverse events reported to the United States CDC and FDA Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) https://vaers.hhs.gov/index.html

Menstrual disturbances, including heavy menstrual bleeding, were reported post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination. [1-5] Unexpected vaginal bleeding also occurs in some non-menstruating women post-COVID-19 vaccination. [6] A case–control study reported an increased risk of heavy menstrual bleeding following COVID-19 immunization (odds ratio, 1.20, 95% confidence interval: 1.07–1.35). [7] A cross-sectional online self-administered survey found that 46.7% females reported menstrual symptoms after receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 66.3% reported menstrual symptoms post-vaccination. Symptoms resolved within 2 months for 93.6% of participants, and participants who experienced general side effects had significantly more menstrual abnormalities (p<0.001). [8]

Normalized frequencies for adverse events are calculated by taking the total of specific adverse events for a vaccine and dividing by all adverse events for that vaccine and multiplying this fraction by 100,000. This normalized frequencies indicates the expected number of selected adverse events for 100,000 adverse events reports for that vaccine. This calculation enables comparisons between different vaccines.

Figure 1. Menstrual adverse events normalized frequency by vaccine, with a minimum of 10 reported AEs and a normalized frequency ≥200/100,000 VAERS reports. Abbreviations: COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2019; Hep: Hepatitis; HPV: Human papillomavirus.

Figure 2. COVID-19 and HPV menstrual adverse events normalized frequencies. Abbreviations: COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2019; HPV: Human papillomavirus.

For COVID-19 vaccines, there are reduced frequencies for menstrual adverse events for both Pfizer BioNTech bivalent and Moderna bivalent vaccines. Note that updated bivalent vaccines contain all of the components of the original vaccines! What changed?

Hypothesis: Menstrual adverse events post immunization are caused by manufacturing contaminants (e.g., endotoxins) that have been reduced in COVID-19 bivalent vaccines and also HPV Gardasil 9 compared to HPV Gardasil.

Note that HPV Cervarix and HPV Gardasil use completely different manufacturing processes. The proposed hypothesis proposes that both have higher concentrations of manufacturing contaminants compared to HPV Gardasil 9.

Figure 3. Multiple menstrual adverse effects by age group with background control groups, including Influenza seasonal (Fluvirin) and Pneumo (Pneumovax). Abbreviations: COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2019; Hep: Hepatitis; HPV: Human papillomavirus.

Figure 5. Multiple HPV menstrual adverse events normalized frequency by immunization year. Abbreviation: HPV: Human papillomavirus.

Reporting bias can possibly account for the sharp increase in HPV menstrual adverse events starting in 2015. [16]

Figure 6. Normalized frequencies of menstrual AEs associated with COVID-19 lots. (A) Selected Moderna lots (minimum 1000 reports per lot and normalized frequency of either >1500 or <500/100,000 VAERS reports). (B) Selected Pfizer-BioNTech lots (minimum 1000 reports per lot and normalized frequency of either >5000 or <500/100,000 VAERS reports). (C) Janssen lots. Abbreviations: AEs: Adverse events.

In Figure 6A, look at Moderna lot 3002332, 6B differences between Pfizer BioNTech lots, and 6C COVID-19 Janssen lots (adnovirus vaccine not mRNA LNP vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech).

Conclusion: Menstrual AEs were retrospectively studied in the VAERS database. Comparisons between different COVID-19 vaccines, HPV vaccines, and normalized frequencies of menstrual AEs between different lots implicate manufacturing contaminants as a likely cause for reported menstrual AEs. Candidate vaccine lots with higher menstrual AEs normalized frequencies were identified for potential follow-up studies.

This retrospective study supports posts by Dr. Geoff Pain and others on endotoxins and likely manufacturing contaminants in vaccines.

Author note: menstrul adverse events are just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned for “Candidate vaccine manufacturing contamination adverse events signatures”.

