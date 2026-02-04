Now published online: Ricke DO. Mast cells and histamine receptor-targeted adjunctive treatments for COVID-19: A literature review. Innov Med Omics.

doi: 10.36922/IMO025440058 Available here: https://accscience.com/journal/IMO/articles/online_first/6199

The above doi link has not been activated yet.

In March 2020, a team of volunteers (Dr. Robert Malone and others, including myself) found that high-dose famotidine provided some relief of COVID-19 symptoms in patients at the same time, lower standard doses of famotidine provided little or no relief. Famotidine (Pepcid) is a histamine 2 (H2) receptor antagonist medication used to reduce stomach acid production by antagonizing H2 receptors expressed on mast cells, basophils, other immune cells, and platelets. (activated platelets release histamine and other inflammatory molecules). This mechanism raises the following question: Does targeting mast cells and basophils with other repurposed drugs show evidence of clinical benefits in COVID-19 patients?

See: Malone, R.W., et al. COVID-19: Famotidine, Histamine, Mast Cells, and Mechanisms Front Pharmacol 2021 Mar 23:12:633680.

doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.633680

Summary of literature review key results in Table 1.

Conclusions

Clinical benefits for COVID-19 patients have been reported for the flavonoid mast cell stabilizer quercetin and multiple antihistamines: azelastine, cetirizine, chlorpheniramine, cyproheptadine and fluvoxamine, diphenhydramine, hydroxyzine, one of [dexchlorpheniramine, cetirizine, loratadine, or ebastine] plus azithromycin, loratadine,cetirizine and famotidine, high-dose famotidine, and quercetin. Positive results have been reported for combination adjunctive treatments like high-dose famotidine and celecoxib, and synergy mortality benefits for famotidine and aspirin; also, mixed and conflicting results have been reported for aspirin in multiple COVID-19 clinical studies with likely increased risks for elderly patients. Treatments with observed clinical benefits in COVID-19 patients targeting mast cells and histamine receptors are worthy of follow-up clinical studies as adjunctive treatments. Clinical studies with COVID-19 patients evaluating combinations of these adjunctive treatments are strongly encouraged.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D.

This is a free Substack.