In general, the medical community supports that concept that receiving two or more vaccines at the same time is safe. This is standard practice for immunizing children. In my previous post on bradycardia (slow heart beat rate) in infants, some vaccines exhibited higher levels of adverse events (safety signals). For specific combinations of co-administered vaccines, high rates of bradycardia were observed in a retrospective study of the VAERS database.

Figure 4. Bradycardia concomitant vaccines AEs normalized frequencies from VAERS.

The following general patterns are emerging from examining individual vaccines and co-administered vaccines to infants:

Live attenuated vaccines co-administered with other vaccines

Multiple vaccines, often including aluminum adjuvants

Specific vaccines from specific manufacturers

Possible causative components (hypotheses):

Live attenuated vaccines

Total aluminum amount exceeding infant tolerance threshold

Combining live attenuated vaccines with other adjuvanted vaccines

Specific vaccine components

Manufacturing contaminants (e.g., endotoxins)

The observed increases of adverse events for infants age 0 at lower rates than infants age 1 is consistent with dosage level and cumulative dosage levels being a major factor for the infants with adverse events.

