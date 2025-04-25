Ricke, D.O. Cardiac adverse events post-vaccination, Brain & Heart, 5747 (2025) https://doi.org/10.36922/bh.5747

While examining multiple cardiac adverse events after vaccination, the vaccines with the highest number of cardiac arrest adverse events highly overlapped those I had just observed for epilepsy adverse events.

Ricke, D.O. Epilepsy adverse events post vaccination, Explor Neurosci. 2024;3:508–519 DOI: https://doi.org/10.37349/en.2024.00062

Figure 5. Cardiac arrest AEs normalized frequencies for infants aged 0 and 1 from VAERS.

Like bradycardia (slow hear rate adverse events), the normalized frequencies for cardiac adverse events have higher normalized frequencies for infants age 0 than age 1.

Hypothesis: The dose levels for infants with bradycardia and cardiac arrest AEFIs may be too high for their body weight/age resulting in over stimulated immune responses; candidate causative components include live attenuated viruses, aluminum adjuvants, possible manufacturing contaminants, and several specific concomitant vaccine combinations.

Share

Leave a comment

This is a free substack.