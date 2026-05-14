Now online: Ricke, D.O. Etiology Model of Kawasaki Disease and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromes: Mast Cell Activation. Curr. Issues Mol. Biol. 2026, 48, 508. https://doi.org/10.3390/cimb48050508 URL: https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/48/5/508 (note DOI link not active yet use URL link).

I note upfront that the etiology models that I propose are hypotheses and have not been experimentally or clinically verified or validated.

The current medical consensus on both Kawasaki’s disease (KD) and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromes (MIS) in Children (MIS-C), Neonates (MIS-N), Adults (MIS-A), and post Vaccination (MIS-V) remains unknown.

For Kawasaki’s disease, there are frequent small clusters of cases that follow 4 to 6 weeks after infectious pathogen outbreaks with ratios on the order of 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 5,000; so many fewer cases with delayed onset - very puzzling!!! Also, this has occurred for many viral pathogens, a few bacterial pathogens, and a fungal pathogen; again, very puzzling - the medical community now has multiple articles identify the most recent candidate pathogen for Kawasaki’s disease. In reality, it appears that multiple unrelated pathogens are associated with this disease. Also, environmental considtions like high temperatures, air pollution, exposure to chemicals like carpet cleaners, etc. have also been rarely identified as having possible assciations. The general medical consensus seems to be shifting to Kawasaki’s disease may be some form of rare immune disregulation disease. I note that all of the above causes are also associated with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

In 2020, with the world-wide SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, children with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) were recognized followed by rare MIS-A and MIS-N cases. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, MIS-V cases were observed. For MIS, the age of onset for children is older than Kawasaki’s disease and the cardiac symptoms were different. The current medical consensus is that MIS is a different disease than Kawasaki’s disease. I disagree, I propose that MIS is just Kawasaki’s disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (or COVID-19 vaccines) with major differences attributed to the age of individuals being vaccinated and SARS-CoV-2 virus or spike associated adverse effects. See article section “4.3. Cardiac adverse events and acquired heart disease“ for details on KD and MIS cardiac adverse events. I further hypothesize that both Kawasaki’s disease and MIS are both mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) disease(s).

I now believe that there are two major mechanisms for activating mast cells in Kawasaki’s disease and MIS. Mechanism I involves immune complexes (pathogen bound by IgG antibodies) activating low affinity IgG Fc receptors on mast cells, platelets, and other immune cells. Futher, the concentration of immune complexes needs to be higher than seen during normal infections. When a threshold level has been surpassed, activation of mast cells, platelets, and other immune cells start releasing histamine, serotonin, and other immune response molecules. Most of the classic Kawasaki’s and MIS patient symptoms could be attributed to elevated histamine levels (see histamine intolerance for more insights). One of the major treatments for both Kawaski’s disease and MIS patients is intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG); I propose that IVIG is competing with immune complexes for binding to the low affinity IgG Fc receptors on mast cells, platelets, and other immune cells.

Mechanism II involves direct activation of mast cells not involving Fc receptors. This model projects that these patients would be IVIG nonresponders. Bacterial proteins (like endotoxins) can directly activate mast cells and immune responses. An attenuated, live virus vaccine (e.g., rotavirus vaccine) could cause gut disbiosis and possible exposure of mast cells and immune cells to bacterial proteins. Alternatively, a vaccine could accidently have higher concentrations of bacterial proteins during manufacturing. Safety testing is done to identify poor quality manufacturing lots to avoid unintended exposures to vaccinated individuals. Retrospective analysis of the United States Vaccine Adverse Reporting System (VAERS) found that for COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the following statistically significant MIS associations with manufacturing lots (data is normalized for adverse event frequency per 100,000 any VAERS adverse events). For manufacturing lot FL00007, 21 of the 1,7900 adverse event reports were for MIS with a frequency of 1,173 per 100,000 VAERS reports). Typically, at least 60% of immunized individuals have at least one adverse event for COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNech. The observed data is consistent with the potential for endotoxin (or lipopolysaccharides - LPS) or some other unknown causative component within this manufacturing lot (also, see other lots in the figure). I note that Geoff Pain, Ph.D. has multiple posts on endotoxins.

And age of MIS onset (data from VAERS database):

For Kawasaki’s disease, the following was observed for children 0, 1, and 2 years of age. Note that the normalized frequencies roughly around 200 per 100,000 likely represents background frequencies with likelihood of vaccine component (including manufacturing contamination possibility) above 500 per 100,000 VAERS reports per vaccine.

When two or more vaccines are administred at the same time to infants age 0, the following was observed:

For these combinations, I’ve counted up occurrences in the previous figure by vaccine:

Observations: coadminstering live, attenuated virus vaccines along with some of these other children vaccines appears to be a pattern that can be easily avoided (perhaps single administration to minimize the chance of possible gut disbiosis from live, attenuated viral pathogen?). Second, specific vaccines that contain components from multiple pathogens are on the list. This suggests several possibilities, including possible higher level of total (bacterial or other unintended) components, etc.

The patterns for Kawasaki’s disease (KD-V) and MIS-V following vaccination have a very high Pearson correlation (r=0.90)

Kawasaki’s disease is more common in males than females, this might be due to KD-V for specific vaccines:

Hypothesis H1: Disruption of the gut barrier in some KD and MIS patients and resulting exposures to microbial components may be triggering disease, including activation of mast cells; this can occur for either persistent GI infections or immunizations with live, attenuated virus vaccines like rotavirus vaccines. Unlike pathogen-associated delayed disease onset, disease onset may be rapid (within days of immunization).

Hypothesis H2: Similar to observed COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech manufacturing lots with elevated MIS safety signals, other identified vaccines (not live, attenuated virus vaccines) with immediate onset KD safety signals may be associated with possible unknown microbial manufacturing contaminants.

Hypothesis H3: The KD bias towards children ages 0--5 is hypothesized to be partially attributed to observed KD-V AEs.

Hypothesis H4: Multisystem inflammatory syndrome is Kawasaki disease associated with the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen, with differences associated with specific infectious pathogen (e.g., SARS-CoV-2). Similarly, MIS-V is KD-V associated with a COVID-19 (spike protein) vaccine. The differences between KD and MIS are proposed to be associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus symptoms (MIS-C, MIS-A, and MIS-N).

Also see “4.5. KD Genetics” for Kawasaki’s disease genetic variants in the context of the proposed etiology model.

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