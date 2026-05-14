Darrell’s Biological Insights

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6hEdited

Thanks very much for the mention Darrell.

I will update my July 2025 article on Endotoxin induced Kawasaki Disease.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/kawasaki-disease-linked-to-endotoxin

and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/mast-cell-activation-syndrome-caused

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4 replies by Darrell O. Ricke, M.S., Ph.D. and others
Jed Bennett's avatar
Jed Bennett
5h

Thanks for this article. I’m no scientist but this is exactly the hypothesis I explained to my cardiologist back in 2024 to explain my recurrent Myo/Pericarditis post Pfizer Vaccine. Managing MCAS with Mast Cell Stabilisers and addressing microbiome/gut issues has definitely helped!

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