AE(X) normalized frequency = (observed X AEs/all vaccine AEs)*100,000 where X represents one or more selected autoimmune adverse events.

Inflammation or swelling of one or more joints, surrounding tissues, or other connective tissues is referred to as arthritis. RA is an autoimmune disease causing joint inflammation, swelling, pain, and stiffness. The RA AEs (Figure 2) have a Pearson correlation coefficient r = 0.95 with the matching normalized frequencies for arthritis AEs (Figure 1). The three vaccines with highest arthritis AE normalized frequencies are no longer distributed in the United States. The Lyme disease (LYMErix) vaccine was discontinued in 2002. The Rubella (Meruvax II) vaccine is a live attenuated (weakened) vaccine of the rubella virus for preventing rubella infection (German measles); it was discontinued in 2011. Also, the HPV (Cervarix) vaccine is no longer available in the United States.

Figure 1. Arthritis AEs normalized frequencies

Figure 2. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) AEs normalized frequencies

Eczema (aka, atopic dermatitis) is characterized by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin.

Figure 3. Eczema AEs normalized frequencies

Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disease where the immune system attacks peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Figure 4. Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) AEs normalized frequencies

Henoch-Schönlein Purpura (HSP) (aka, IgA vasculitis) is inflammation in small blood vessels, often leading to rash, joint pain, and abdominal pain.

Figure 5. Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP) AEs normalized frequencies

Vasculitis is characterized by inflamed blood vessels.

Figure 6. Vasculitis AEs normalized frequencies

4.7. Study limitations

This is an exploratory study examining possible autoimmune AEs safety signals following immunization. AEFIs can represent background AEs plus possible vaccine associated AEs. The evidence herein identifies candidate safety signals and does not establish causality for possible vaccine associated AEs. Based on the observed patterns of safety signals across all vaccines, possible follow-up areas for confirmation and future studies are suggested. Data and results from VAERS can identify new safety signals but do not confirm diagnoses or establish biological plausibility.

5. Conclusions

This retrospective study identifies multiple autoimmune AE safety signals linked to specific vaccines and co-administered vaccines. For detected non-specific associations, decreasing the level of immune stimulation may reduce these autoimmune AEs while still stimulating desired immune responses. Follow-up studies examining possible manufacturing contaminants linked to a subset of the identified autoimmune safety signals are warranted. For specific autoimmune AE safety signals detected, removal/substitution of causative peptides, antigens, or causative component(s) will likely reduce the autoimmune AE safety signals with minimal impact on vaccine efficacy.

